Hillary Clinton's team repeatedly touts NRA tweet defending Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s team thinks the National Rifle Association did her a favour on Monday.

The NRA tweeted that her rival, Bernie Sanders, was right when he and Clinton debated a gun-policy bill the night before.

“Sen. Sanders was spot-on in his comments about gun manufacturer liability/PLCAA,” the NRA tweeted.

The NRA was referring to Sanders’ support for the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce-In-Arms act, which partially shielded gun manufacturers from lawsuits from victims of gun violence.

The NRA posted an attached image quoting Sanders’ defence of his position during Sunday night’s Democratic debate in Flint, Michigan.

“What you’re really talking about is ending gun manufacturing in America. I don’t agree with that,” Sanders said.

Clinton has repeatedly hammered Sanders for voting on the bill that protected gun manufacturers. During Sunday’s debate, Clinton noted her vote against the PLCAA while serving in the US Senate.

“That is an issue that Sen. Sanders and I differ on,” Clinton said. “I voted against giving them immunity, but I think we should very seriously move to repeal that and go back to making sure gun makers and sellers are like any other business. They can be held accountable.”

On Monday, much of Clinton’s communications team pounced on the NRA’s tweet:

Tells you all you need to know https://t.co/JXLHP0rZyh

— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) March 7, 2016

If the NRA endorses your answer on opposing common sense gun laws you’re doing something wrong

— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) March 7, 2016

Not an endorsement I would want… https://t.co/PcTQUQLH4s

— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) March 7, 2016

Hm. The NRA is defending @BernieSanders again. It’s almost like they helped him get elected https://t.co/GhEgUprmJF https://t.co/4oHHlOgl6Q

— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 7, 2016

