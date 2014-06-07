Hillary Clinton Insists She Has 'No Lingering Effects' From Concussion

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the Center for American Progress 10th Anniversary policy forum in Washington, October 24, 2013.

Hillary Clinton dismissed questions about her health during an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer.

Sawyer asked Clinton about the concussion and blood clot she sustained after a fall in late 2012. Though Clinton conceded the concussion was “serious” and “scary” she said she’s currently feeling “very good.” She also said she has “no lingering effects” from the incident.

Clinton is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election. Conservatives including Karl Rove, radio host Rush Limbaugh, and the blogger Matt Drudge have raised questions about her physical condition in recent weeks.

Sawyer also asked about a comment Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made where he compared the 2016 Democratic presidential field to a “rerun of the ‘Golden Girls” in a seeming crack about Clinton’s age.

“That was a very popular long running TV series,” Clinton said with a laugh.

Clinton also addressed President Barack Obama’s controversial deal to free Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in exchange for five prisoners from Guantanamo Bay. She said she would not second guess the president’s decision to make a swap for Bergdahl.

“If you look at what the factors were going into the decision, of course there are competing interests and values. And one of our values is we bring everybody home off the battlefield the best we can. It doesn’t matter how they ended up in a prisoner of war situation,” said Clinton.

The first portion of Clinton’s ABC News interview aired Friday evening. The full interview will air Monday night.

Watch a clip of Clinton’s conversation with Sawyer here.

