A GOP super PAC linked Hillary Clinton to Richard Nixon in a '#NeverHillary' ad

A Republican super PAC founded by ex- George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove unveiled a new ad Thursday that linked Hillary Clinton to former President Richard Nixon.

The commercial contrasted footage of Nixon, who was forced to resign in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal, with Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic frontrunner.

It concluded with the message “#NeverHillary,” a seeming variation of the “#NeverTrump” movement that has built up within the Republican Party.

Rove has publicly slammed Trump as being “petty” and “consumed by resentment and bitterness.” But more recently, the American Crossroads PAC has tried to put the focus back on Clinton. It has suggested to donors that it can help Trump defeat Clinton in the general election, Politico reported.

One source told Politico that the PAC is “softening” its anti-Trump stance.

“It’s not that they support him, only that if he’s the guy, we can do something to stop Hillary,” the source said.

Watch the full ad below:

