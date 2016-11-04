The FBI found more Clinton emails to investigate

The FBI says it found new emails related to Hillary Clinton’s time as secretary of state, CBS News reported on Thursday.

It is not known whether the emails are relevant to a case involving Clinton’s private email server, the network said, but the messages do not appear to be duplicates of emails the agency has already reviewed, according to an unnamed US official cited by CBS News.

The new emails were found on a laptop belonging to former congressman Anthony Weiner. Weiner is the estranged husband of one of Clinton’s closest confidantes, Huma Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey announced in a letter sent to Congress last week that the agency found additional emails while examining the laptop in a case unrelated to Clinton.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been clamoring for more information on the case since Comey made his announcement Friday. The FBI obtained a warrant to look at the emails on Monday. The Clinton campaign is cooperating with investigators, but remained confident that the new discovery was much ado about nothing.

“I am sure they will reach the same conclusion when they looked at my emails for the last year — there is no case here,” Clinton said at a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday.

This week, reports of disagreements between officials at the FBI and the Justice Department have led to a number of leaks, prompting speculation that some employees within the agencies are attempting to influence the November 8 presidential election.

