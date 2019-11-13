'Never say never:' Hillary Clinton says 'many, many, many, people' are pressuring her throw her hat into the 2020 ring

Associated Press Hillary Clinton (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Former Democratic nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has kept the door open for the possibility of a future presidential run.

“Well, you know, I never say never,” she told BBC 5 Radio on Tuesday in response to whether or not she was considering a 2020 bid.

“I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many, people to think about it,” she responded. “But as of this moment sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a future campaign, Clinton has recently returned to the spotlight taking jabs at current 2020 Democrats and their policies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday offered a response to those who continue to wonder if she’ll run for president again in the future: “Never say never.”

Clinton appeared on BBC 5 Radio with her daughter Chelsea and was asked whether or not she was considering a 2020 presidential bid.

“Are you going to run again?” presenter Emma Barnett asked.

“No…Well, you know, I never say never to anything,” Clinton responded.

“I think all the time about what kind of president I would have been, and what I would have done differently, and what I think it would have meant to our country and to the world,” she continued. “So, of course, I think about it. I think about it all the time.”

“Look, whoever wins next time is going to have a big task trying to fix everything that’s been broken,” she said.

Barnett continued to press the issue, citing statements made by former President Bill Clinton last month in which he said his wife “may or not ever run for anything.”

“I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many, people to think about it,” she responded. “But as of this moment sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Those close to Clinton have recently suggested the possibility that Clinton was still considering facing off against Trump again.

“Ultimately, it’s unlikely she would do it,” a source who spoke with Clinton told The Washington Post last month. “But put it this way: It ain’t zero. And does she think about it all the time? Absolutely.”

“Her view is: I ran against this guy, I know how to do this,” a person close to her told The Post last month. “She has battle scars to prove it.”

Still, Clinton’s ability to run a successful campaign may prove difficult as her former aides and fundraising personnel have since been scattered to other campaigns, according to The Post.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her possible 2020 run, Clinton has recently taken jabs at Democratic candidates, suggesting that Russia is “grooming” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii to be a third-party candidate, and criticising proposals made by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren about enforcing a wealth tax on America’s super-rich.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.