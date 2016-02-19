Hillary Clinton releases emotional ad showing her comforting a child whose parents may be deported

YouTube Hillary Clinton in the Nevada ad.

Hillary Clinton released an ad Thursday designed to appeal to Latino voters in Nevada ahead of the Democratic caucuses this weekend.

The ad showed her comforting a young girl whose parents might be deported.

Clinton has been pushing her immigration agenda in Nevada as her campaign scrambles to prevent a loss to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who beat Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary and narrowly lost to her in Iowa.

In the ad, Clinton is shown at a February 14 event in Las Vegas. A young girl in the audience tells Clinton that her parents received a letter of deportation and says she’s scared for them. Clinton asks the girl to come up on stage.

She puts her arm around the girl and says:

I’m going to do everything I can so you don’t have to be scared. And you don’t have to worry about what happens to your mum or your dad or somebody else in your family. I feel really, really strongly, but you’re being very brave. And you have to be brave for them too, because they want you to be happy, they want you to be successful, they don’t want you to worry too much. Let me do the worrying. I’ll do all the worrying, is that a deal? I’ll do the worry, I’ll do everything I can to help, OK?

Clinton then gives the girl a hug as the audience claps. The camera pans to a woman smiling and wiping tears away from her eyes.

The Clinton campaign has been working for months to mobilize Spanish-speaking voters in Nevada to get a leg up over Sanders, who has been closing in on Clinton in the polls. In a CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday, the two were effectively tied in the state.

