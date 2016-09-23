ABC Action News Hillary Clinton in an interview with Florida’s ABC News affiliate.

A Florida ABC reporter asked Hillary Clinton this week whether she would release information about her neurological state following her pneumonia diagnosis.

During an interview with Florida ABC affiliate WFTS-TV, reporter Sarina Fazan asked the Democratic presidential nominee if she should undergo a neurological exam following her recent bout of pneumonia, and subsequent stumble while getting into a van leaving a 9/11 memorial event.

“It was startling to many Americans to see you get into that van, I certainly hope you’re feeling better,” Fazan said.

She added: “Some doctors have said because of your age, as well as your opponent’s age, that you could be at higher risk for dementia or even Alzheimer’s, and have suggested that you take some neurological test. Would you be willing to do that?”

Clinton laughed at the suggestion, pointing to a recent detailed look at her health history that found her in “excellent mental condition.”

“I’m very sorry I got pneumonia, and I’m glad anti-biotics took care of it, and that’s behind us now,” Clinton said. “I am physically and mentally healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States.”

When Fazan pressed, Clinton clarified that she would likely not release a neurological test.

“There’s no need for that. The information is very clear, and the information, as I said, meets the standards that every other president has ever had to meet,” Clinton said.

“There’s no need for that”: Local ABC reporter asks Clinton if she needs neurological tests https://t.co/HSJmUyrBrv pic.twitter.com/hOGIT7KM19

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 22, 2016

Though Clinton’s health has been a fixation of fringe right-wing sites for months, Clinton’s abrupt departure from the 9/11 event and subsequent pneumonia diagnosis disclosure sparked more serious inquiry into the health of both presidential nominees.

Many sites have fixated on a concussion Clinton suffered in 2011 that later led to the discovery of a blood clot in her brain. Multiple medical reports releaed by the campaign found that she recovered within months from the concussion and subsequent blood clot without health complications.

For his part, Donald Trump made the release of a summary of his health into a media spectacle on the Dr. Oz Show. The summary lauded Trump’s health, but omitted specific details about elements like Trump’s orthopaedic state, and nutrition and exercise.

As the New York Times notes, neither Trump not Clinton have agreed to take neurological tests, despite some calls for both to do so.

