Poll finds Hillary Clinton up 5 points nationally after Donald Trump renews birther controversy

Hillary Clinton is bouncing back in Tuesday’s NBC/Survey Monkey weekly tracking poll, jumping out to a 5-point lead over Donald Trump.

The poll, which was conducted between September 12 and September 18, was the first national four-way poll partially conducted after Trump renewed controversy about President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

It was also the first to be partially conducted after Clinton returned to the campaign trail following her health episode on September 11.

In the previous eight polls to also include Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Clinton did not hold a lead of greater than 3 points, and her lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average had dipped beneath 1 point over Trump.

