More than one-third of rural Americans can't get fast internet, and Hillary Clinton wants to fix that

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton unveiled her tech agenda on Tuesday, and the second of five goals is to “close the digital divide.”

As this chart from Statista shows, nearly all Americans in cities have access to high-speed internet service. But more than one-third of Americans living in rural areas can’t get a fast internet connection, and the number is even lower on Native American tribal lands and in U.S. territories overseas.

