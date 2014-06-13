Hillary Clinton Takes A Big Shot At Vladimir Putin

Hillary Clinton returned fire Thursday to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently made a sexist remark about her.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, the possible Democratic presidential front-runner remarked on the importance of building relationships with certain international leaders.

“There are obvious exceptions — very difficult to build relationships with some people,” the former Secretary of State Clinton said, before adding in a jab.

“And I’m talking about you Vladimir,” she said as the audience laughed.

“But it doesn’t mean that you don’t keep trying!” Clinton quickly added. “You do have to keep trying.”

One week ago, Putin said about Clinton: “It’s better not to argue with women.”

At the Thursday event, Clinton touted the role of warmer international relationships than she has with Putin.

“I do think that the personal relationships matter. Which is why I stressed building them, expanding them, trying to understand the point of view of the other party. But at the end of the day, leaders are going to do what they think is in the best interests of their states. Part of building that relationship though is to perhaps open the window a little wider about how to define those interests,” she said.

