There's a glaring mistake on the official tickets for the Hofstra University presidential debate

The official tickets for Monday’s presidential debate had an unfortunate mistake: Hillary Clinton’s name was spelled wrong.

The tickets spelled out the Democratic nominee’s name as “Hilary” instead of “Hillary,” according to images posted on social media.

The debate, hosted at Hofstra University in New York, is the first of three presidential debates between Clinton and Donald Trump.

