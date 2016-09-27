There's a glaring mistake on the official tickets for the Hofstra University presidential debate

The official tickets for Monday’s presidential debate had an unfortunate mistake: Hillary Clinton’s name was spelled wrong.
The tickets spelled out the Democratic nominee’s name as “Hilary” instead of “Hillary,” according to images posted on social media.
Hillary Clinton’s name is misspelled on the official #HofDebate16 tickets. #debatenight pic.twitter.com/vwLyaRy8Hy
— SiriusXMPolitics (@SXMPolitics) September 26, 2016
The debate, hosted at Hofstra University in New York, is the first of three presidential debates between Clinton and Donald Trump.
NOW WATCH: David Cay Johnston: ‘There’s no evidence Donald Trump is a billionaire’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.