Hillary Clinton projected to win Mississippi

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton notched another win in a key primary state.

Shortly after polls closed in Mississippi on Tuesday night, multiple networks projected that the former secretary of state would win the state’s primary.

Clinton likely secured the majority of Mississippi’s 36 delegates, putting her even closer to winning the 2,383 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Clinton has dominated among the African-American voters who have an outsize influence among Southern states. She has easily defeated rival Bernie Sanders in all of the Southern contests so far, including Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, is hoping to do better in Michigan, the only other state hosting a Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.