Hillary Clinton: 'I am really offended personally' at Mike Huckabee comparing the Iran deal to the Holocaust

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Monday for comparing the Iran nuclear deal to the Holocaust.

Over the weekend, Huckabee told the right-leaning news website Breitbart that with the Iran deal, President Barack Obama “will take the Israelis and march them to the door of the oven.”

Clinton, who like Huckabee is a presidential candidate, addressed the former governor’s controversial remarks while taking questions following an energy speech in Iowa.

“Comments like these are offensive and they have no place in our political dialogue. I am disappointed and I am really offended personally,” Clinton said.

The agreement, struck earlier this month, aims to curb Iran’s capacity to build nuclear weapons in exchange for various concessions, including a rollback of economic sanctions. But critics like Huckabee argue that the deal actually empowers Iran’s nuclear ambitions instead of dismantling their infrastructure.

Clinton noted that she has some ties to Huckabee: Her husband, Bill Clinton, also served as governor of Arkansas before he ran for president. However, she continued to rail against Huckabee for his “totally unacceptable” Holocaust comparison.

“I know Gov. Huckabee. I have a cordial relationship with him. He served as the governor of Arkansas, but I find this kind of inflammatory rhetoric totally unacceptable. One can disagree with the particulars of the agreement to put a lid on the nuclear weapons program of Iran. And that is fair game. But this steps over the line and it should be repudiated by every person of good faith,” she said.

Huckabee’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. However, it’s unlikely he’ll back down. After Obama denounced his “sad” and “ridiculous” comments, Huckabee sent out a fundraising email Monday touting the president’s criticism.

“What’s ‘ridiculous and sad’ is that President Obama does not take Iran’s repeated threats seriously,” Huckabee wrote to his supporters. “I will stand with our ally Israel to prevent the terrorists in Tehran from achieving their own stated goal of another Holocaust.”

