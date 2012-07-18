Here Are The 20 Photos That Show How Hillary Clinton Is A Total Badass

If her tenure as First Lady, her run for the presidency in 2008 or her State Department travels weren’t enough to make Hillary Clinton famous, this photograph helped her go mainstream.The photo, from the Tumblr “Texts from Hillary” that imagines various conversations with famous people texting Hillary and her zinger responses, started her mid-April rise. 

The rise continued with party photos in Colombia, with Hillary slugging back a beer. Then there was the hilarious, flirty rejection letter she sent actor Jason Segel

But Clinton has starred in some awesome photographs throughout her career. We’ve combed the Clinton archives and found 20 pictures that could serve as the inspiration for many more memes. 

Because she can wink. Clinton winked at a committee member when she testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in May 2012.

Because a store is named after her. On a visit to Kosovo, a local store changed its name in her honour in October 2010.

Because she can wear a scrunchie while talking to the Tunisian Foreign Minister.

Because she doesn't hold her own umbrella.

Because she commands complete attention even while strolling.

Because she's friends with Big Bird.

Because she threw out a first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

Because she always makes this face. In Hungary...

...And in Park Ridge, Ill., when bonding with old classmates.

Because she skips baggage claim.

Because she was in the room.

Because you better not make her mad. (This was before an interview with The Associated Press.)

Because she's got Elton John's ear.

And Oprah's. And Kofi Annan's.

Because she was the First Lady and ran for president, like her husband, Bill.

Because she inspired these signs at an Arkansas Democratic Party event in 2007.

Because she breaks records. In June 2012, she visited her 100th country as Secretary of State — Latvia.

But for all Clinton's bad-assery, this little girl is even more awesome.

