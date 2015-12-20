Hillary Clinton drops the mic to end debate: 'May the Force be with you'

Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton ended Saturday night’s Democratic debate with a “Star Wars” reference.

“Good night! And may the Force be with you!” Clinton said at the end of her closing statement, where she stood between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D).

It was, somewhat improbably, the only “Star Wars” reference to enter into Saturday night’s debate. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opened this weekend.

Watch below:

