People think Hillary Clinton referenced Lil Wayne in her DNC speech

Hillary Clinton’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night contained a line that sounded familiar to fans of rap star Lil Wayne.

“When any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone,” Clinton said as she formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president. “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit.”

Some people on Twitter took this as a reference to Lil Wayne’s mixtape titled “No Ceilings,” which contains the line: “There’s only the sky, and the sky is the limit / Christopher Wallace said that.”

Lil Wayne himself responded to the speech, tweeting: “Go Hillary! I hear ya out there.”

He also told TMZ on Friday that he’s “totally cool” with Clinton using his lyrics.

“I heard about that, bro,” Lil Wayne told a TMZ reporter who asked him about it. “I haven’t peeped it, I gotta peep it first. I don’t even know if it’s true.”

The reporter asked him if he’s cool with Clinton.

“Am I cool with her?” he asked. “I haven’t met her a day in my life.”



