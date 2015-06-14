Hillary Clinton just launched her campaign with a big swipe at Wall Street

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers her ‘official launch speech’ at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015.

Hillary Clinton came out strong against Wall Street and hedge fund managers in a speech Saturday that launched her presidential campaign.

“Prosperity can’t be just for CEOs and hedge fund managers. Democracy can’t be just for billionaires and corporations,” Clinton said, speaking to a crowd of supporters at Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Clinton also called for Wall Street to pay more taxes, according to media reports, and noted that the top 25 hedge fund managers make more than every kindergarten teacher in the country combined.

In a tweet that went out during the speech, her campaign asked, “What’s wrong with this picture?”

What’s wrong with this picture? pic.twitter.com/GnytNmNS7A

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 13, 2015

Another tweet railed against economic policies that favour “Wall Street” over “Main Street”:

We can’t harness change and solve problems if we go back to the top-down economic policies that failed us before. pic.twitter.com/DgopqO6bMp

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 13, 2015

These statements weren’t new points from Clinton or her campaign, but it’s noteworthy that hedge funders took a prominent spot in her big speech Saturday.

Business Insider has previously reported Wall Street’s feelings on Clinton. Although many people in finance support her, they dislike her attacks on hedge funds — especially when she continues to accept their donations.

“I think we care when she talks s— about us and then takes our money,” one principle at a New York-based hedge fund told Business Insider’s Linette Lopez recently. “Now that’s shady.”

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows the earthquake damage across Nepal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.