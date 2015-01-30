DELAYED: Hillary Clinton Keeps Pushing Back Her Plan To Run In 2016

Hillary Clinton apparently can’t decide when to launch her campaign for the White House.

Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, vowed last summer to make a decision by Jan. 1. But that date passed by without any declaration from her.

The shift is hardly the first time Clinton has reportedly moved her planned announcement date. The New York Times reported last October that Clinton was rethinking her then-Feb. 15 announcement date to some point “quickly” after last November’s elections. The Times then reported “a consensus formed among those close to Mrs. Clinton that it is time to accelerate her schedule” in the wake of Democratic defeats in the midterms last year.

At the same time, Clinton keeps adding highly lucrative paid speeches to her schedule, including a Feb. 24 event in Silicon Valley and a March 19 appearance at a conference hosted by the American Camp Association in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those events could push back her schedule even further.

“It’s highly unlikely she would continue to give paid speeches once she’s a candidate, something Republican Rudy Giuliani did in 2007 and took heat for,” Maggie Haberman, then a reporter at Politico, argued in November.

But now it seems Clinton may not announce her campaign until this summer. Politico’s Mike Allen reported Thursday that the former secretary of state is considering waiting until July to make her presidential bid official — “three months later than originally planned.”

“She doesn’t want to feel pressured by the press to do something before she’s ready,” a Clinton adviser told Allen. “She’s better off as a non-candidate. Why not wait?”

Clinton’s ability to delay her announcement is aided by the lack of top-tier Democratic primary opponents. Several Democrats say they are mulling challenging her, including Vice President Joe Biden, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D), and former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia), but polls show Clinton with vast leads over her potential rivals.

Allen wrote that Clinton’s advisers are nevertheless worried “the comparatively leisurely rollout could fuel complaints that Clinton sees the nomination fight as a coronation.” For that reason, she might decide to announce her campaign sooner rather than later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.