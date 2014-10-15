Hillary Clinton Just Made A Joke About Drugs

ABC Hillary Clinton laughs after telling her joke

Hillary Clinton really amused herself on Monday when she made a joke about marijuana during an appearance in Colorado.

Clinton, an expected 2016 presidential candidate, was campaigning for Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colorado) when she stopped to marvel at the foam designs in a local coffee shop.

aBC The coffee cup with a plant drawn in the foam

“Oh my God! Oh my God!” she said to Udall as she looked at her foam, resembling a pig. “That is really neat.”

Then Clinton saw Udall’s cup foam, which looked like a leafy plant, and suggested it was a marijuana leaf. Colorado legalized recreational use of the drug earlier this year.

“Is that a marijuana plant?” Clinton asked before bursting out in laughter.

