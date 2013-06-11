Hillary Clinton Has Started Tweeting, And Her Profile Is Awesome

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has officially joined Twitter and sent out her first tweet Monday afternoon.



Her first tweet was directed at Adam Smith and Stacy Lamb, the creators of the Texts from Hillary Tumblr. Her background is the picture used in “Texts from Hillary,” and her biography has everyone in a frenzy:

“Wife, mum, lawyer, women & kids advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US Senator, SecState, author, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD…”

Here’s a look at her background and first tweet:

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, soon tweeted at her:

Does @twitter have a family share plan? Great to be here with @hillaryclinton & @chelseaclinton. Looking forward to #tweetsfromhillary. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) June 10, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.