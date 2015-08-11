Hillary Clinton has officially joined Snapchat -- here's her first Snap Story

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has officially arrived on Snapchat.

On Monday, Clinton (username is @HillaryClinton) shared her first Snapchat Story with her followers, kicking things off with this photo below.

“Hello, Snapchat,” the photo says. Clinton even included a ghost emoji in honour of the app’s logo.

Clinton’s campaign is snapping from New Hampshire, and her Snaps focused on the state’s student debt following the release of the “New College Compact,” Clinton’s proposed plan to change college affordability.

According to the Snap Story, 7 out of every 10 college students graduates with loans.

This statistic contributes to a total of $US1.2 trillion student loans in America.

Clinton’s Snap Story also includes video clips from people describing how student debt has affected their lives.

“I’m graduating this year and the debt is going to affect me now more than ever, ” explains Emma, a student from Lexington, Massachusetts.

You can add Clinton on Snapchat by using the app to take a photo of the ghost in this tweet or manually typing in her username, @hillaryclinton.