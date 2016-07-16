Hillary Clinton campaign slams Mike Pence: 'The most extreme pick in a generation'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Mike Pence in Las Vegas in 2015.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign came out swinging on Friday against Donald Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Shortly after the presumptive Republican nominee announced his VP pick on Twitter, the Clinton campaign released a statement characterising Pence as “the most extreme pick in a generation.”

“By picking Mike Pence as his running mate, Donald Trump has doubled down on some of his most disturbing beliefs by choosing an incredibly divisive and unpopular running mate known for supporting discriminatory politics and failed economic policies that favour millionaires and corporations over working families,” Clinton campaign chair John Podesta said in a statement.

The Clinton campaign was quick to point out Pence’s opposition to raising the federal minimum wage, as well as his handling of a so-called religious freedom law that critics say would have allowed businesses to refuse to provide services to LGBT individuals.

“Voters deserve better than more of their divisive policies and ‘me-first’ economic proposals,” Podesta said.

“This new Trump-Pence ticket stands in dramatic contrast to Hillary Clinton’s vision of our future – one where we are stronger together, where unity prevails over division and the economy works for all Americans, not just those at the top.”

The Clinton campaign was prepared for Trump’s selection.

Just minutes after the announcement, the Clinton campaign released a video highlighting his opposition to a pathway to citizenship for immigrants living in the US without permission and his support for blocking federal funds for Planned Parenthood.

The campaign also texted supporters notifying them of his opposition to abortion.

