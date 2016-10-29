Clinton campaign responds to news of FBI investigation: 'Extraordinary that we would see' this '11 days from' the election

The Hillary Clinton campaign responded on Friday to news that the FBI had discovered new emails “that appear to be pertinent” to the probe into the Democratic nominee’s former use of a private email server.

John Podesta, the chairman of the Clinton campaign, called on FBI Director James Comey to “immediately provide the American people more information than what is contained in his letter.”

“Upon completing this investigation more than three months ago, FBI Director Comey declared no reasonable prosecutor would move forward with a case like this and added that it was not even a close call,” Podesta said in a statement.

Podesta continued: “In the months since, Donald Trump and his Republican allies have been baselessly second-guessing the FBI and, in both public and private, browbeating the career officials there to revisit their conclusion in a desperate attempt to harm Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.”

“Already, we have seen characterizations that the FBI is ‘reopening’ an investigation but Comey’s words do not match that characterization,” the chairman added. “Director Comey’s letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the Director himself notes they may not even be significant.”

Podesta, who has had his own personal emails published online in the past several weeks as the result of a hack, said it’s “extraordinary” that such a situation would happen “11 days out from a presidential election.”

“The director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining,” he wrote. “We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July.”

The emails referenced by Comey in his letter were later revealed by officials to be discovered amid an investigation into former congressman Anthony Weiner.

Comey, in a letter to congressional leaders, said the team in charge of looking into Clinton’s server briefed him Thursday on new emails it found “in connection with an unrelated case.”

“The FBI cannot assess whether or not this material may be significant,” Comey wrote, adding, “I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.