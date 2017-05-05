'Day of shame': Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden slammed the GOP for passing health care bill

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden joined the growing chorus of criticism against the GOP on Thursday after House Republicans narrowly passed the American Health Care Act.

“A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today,” Clinton said on Twitter. “Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions.”

Clinton’s tweet came in response to a tweet soliciting donations to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for Democratic politicians.

Biden was equally blunt in his appraisal, calling Thursday a “day of shame.”

“Day of shame in Congress. Protections for pre-existing conditions, mental health, maternity care, addiction services — all gone,” he said on Twitter.

The AHCA passed 217 to 213, with 20 Republicans and all Democrats voting in opposition. It will now head to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle to become law.

Both Clinton and Biden served in the Barack Obama administration when the Affordable Care Act, known widely as Obamacare, was enacted — Clinton as secretary of state, and Biden as vice president. The two Democrats joined other Obama administration members who denounced the bill on Thursday.

