Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering Joe Biden as her secretary of state

Hillary Clinton may be eyeing Vice President Joe Biden as her secretary of state if she is victorious in the November election, a source cited by Politico on Thursday night.

The vice president had a long career in Washington before joining the Obama Administration. He previously chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and served six terms as a senator from Delaware.

If Biden were to become secretary of state in a new Clinton Administration, it would be a full-circle transition for both Biden and Clinton who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term.

The Clinton campaign has considered other names for the position including former undersecretary of state Wendy Sherman, former deputy secretary of state Bill Burns and George W. Bush’s former undersecretary of state of political affairs, among others.

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump repeatedly photobomb Clinton during the debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.