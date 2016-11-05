Hillary Clinton recited Jay Z's lyrics at a campaign concert in Cleveland

Getty/ Justin Sullivan Recording artist Jay Z is seen on a screen as he performs during a Get Out The Vote concert Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hillary Clinton recited lyrics from a Jay Z song at a Cleveland concert organised to mobilize voters before Election Day.

“Remember Jay memorably said, ‘Rosa Parks sat so Martin Luther could walk, and Martin Luther walked so Barack Obama could run, and Barack Obama ran so all the children could fly,'” Clinton said.

The concert featured performances from Chicago artist, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean and Beyoncé, who gave a speech in support of Clinton.

“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyoncé said.

Last month the Clinton campaign announced a star-studded concert series featuring artists like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Bon Jovi.

Donald Trump took a jab at Clinton’s celebrity concerts at a rally Friday, saying his campaign didn’t need to enlist famous people to garner large crowds at his events.

“I hear we set a new record for this building, and by the way, I didn’t have to bring J-Lo or Jay Z,” Trump said.

“I am here all by myself. Just me. No guitar. No piano. No nothing.”

Watch Clinton recite the lyrics below:

Hillary Clinton recites Jay Z lyrics: “Rosa Parks sat so Martin Luther could walk …” https://t.co/isW0ZkvdZ4 https://t.co/MKwgNwbyd8

— CNN (@CNN) November 5, 2016

