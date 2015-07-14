Here are the 3 Republicans that Hillary Clinton took big shots at during her major economic speech

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

For one of the first times in her presidential campaign, Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton took direct shots at several of her Republican rivals.

In a sweeping economic policy speech at the New School in New York on Monday, Clinton criticised three Republican presidential candidates including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) by name.

It’s a sign that she expects to face one of the three in a general-election matchup next year.

Clinton first took a direct shot at Bush over his comments that Americans need to work longer hours to spur economic growth.

“You may have heard Gov. Bush say last week that Americans need to work longer hours. He must not have met very many American workers,” Clinton said.

“Let him tell that to the fast food workers marching in the streets for better pay,” Clinton said, referencing the push from McDonald’s workers for a raise. “They don’t need a lecture, they need a raise.”

Bush’s remarks — which prompted debate over whether they were taken out of context — outlined the governor’s ambitious plan to reach 4% growth by helping more part-time workers find full-time employment.

Clinton then moved on to Rubio, claiming that the senator’s tax plan includes a major tax $US240,000 cut for individuals making over $US3 million.

“That’s a sure budget-busting giveaway to the super-wealthy,” Clinton said.

The former Secretary of State also went after Walker, who will officially enter the race later on Monday, over the governor’s heated battle with Wisconsin’s public-sector employee unions.

“Republican governors like Scott Walker have made their names by stomping on workers’ rights,” Clinton said.

The comments came during a major policy speech on economic policy.

The former Secretary of State laid out a number of proposals that she claims will help reduce income inequality, including reigning in the financial industry, raising the minimum wage and increasing training for low-wage workers, reforming the immigration system, and reforming the tax code.

Hillary on misconduct in the financial industry: “There can be no justification or tolerance for this kind of criminal behaviour.”

“Workers are assets. Investing in them pays off. Higher wages pay off. And training pays off.”

“The third key driver of income gains alongside strong growth and fair growth must be long-term growth.” pic.twitter.com/3wz5pKFic7

The presumed front runners who Clinton took aim at have each criticised her at length over everything from her tenure as Secretary of State to her current policy proposals.

As The Washington Post’s Rebecca Sinderbrand pointed out, before the speech even began, Bush’s campaign was attempting to capitalise on the attention. Minutes before the start of the speech, the Bush campaign sent out a fundraising email asking supporters to donate to fund a “Hillary Rapid Response Fund.”

