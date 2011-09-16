America Wishes It Had Elected Hillary Clinton

Photo: ap

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is America’s most popular national political figure, Bloomberg finds, as one-third of those polled says things would be better if she were in the Oval Office instead of President Barack Obama.With approval numbers over 60 per cent, compared to Obama’s 39 per cent and Congress’ 12 per cent, Clinton’s post has kept her in the spotlight, but above the partisan battles plaguing Washington.



Nearly half of Americans believe things would be the same with Clinton in the White House, while 13 per cent say the nation would be worse off. Bloomberg even calls it “buyer’s remorse.”

Among Tea Party supporters, 44 per cent say Clinton would be better for the nation, despite their dislike for her politics.

While some — including former Vice President Dick Cheney — have encouraged Clinton to mount a primary challenge against Obama, she has categorically ruled that out.

“It’s below zero,” Clinton said of her chances of running against Obama. “One of the great things about being Secretary of State is I am out of politics. I am not interested in being drawn back into it by anybody.”

Read the full poll results here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.