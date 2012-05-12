Hillary Clinton Is So Cool That Even Bristol Palin Is Defending Her

Photo: AP

On Day 2 of the daily tracking of Bristol Palin’s Patheos blog, we learn just how hot Hillary Clinton is right now.Bristol Palin is rushing to Hillary’s defence over a recent photo that made the internet rounds, showing her without makeup. It looked like it was started — or at least advanced heavily — into the mainstream when it was blasted as the lead “story” on Drudge on Monday.



Bristol titles her post, “On This One, I’m Team Hillary.”

When people choose to mock young impressionable females and even more mature national political leaders, it spreads the lie that the value of women resides in their appearance. As women, we should resist the urge to laugh at our sisters, both Democrats and Republicans alike. Plus, Hillary looks good! I think we should give her credit for not having a make up artist following her around and being comfortable in her own skin.

Good on her for being consistent. When the Sarah Palin-Newsweek cover flap was going on in 2009, Drudge’s headline expressed that she was “angered” about the cover.

Then Bristol Palin posted a photo of her mother without makeup — what she “looks like 90 per cent of the time.”

So there you have it: Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton, intertwined to make a point in a Bristol Palin blog post. The world is still here.

And, fresh off Texts From Hillary, party photos in Colombia, and flirty rejection letters to Jason Segel, Hillary Clinton legend of cool continues.

