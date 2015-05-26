Hillary Clinton is mocking herself with these 'Everyday Pantsuit' campaign T-shirts

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign is now selling some unconventional products.

In a campaign store unveiled Tuesday, supporters can buy a range of items that includes “The Everyday Pantsuit Tee.”

“Bringing a whole new meaning to casual Friday,” the item’s description reads. “Pantsuit bottoms not included.”

Clinton is famous for her pantsuits and the former secretary of state is known to frequently poke fun at her own reputation for wearing them.

Other 2016 presidential candidates are also hawking some rather unusual items. Notably, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is selling bag toss games, purported NSA spy cam blockers, giant birthday cards, and more.

Here’s some of Clinton’s other campaign swag:

‘Future Voter Onesie’

‘Stitch by Stitch Throw Pillow’

‘Pant Suit Lapel Pin’

‘Progress Pint Glass’ — ‘Made from 100% shattered glass ceiling’

