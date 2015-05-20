Hillary Clinton is piling up endorsements from rappers

Snoop Dogg is backing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

In video posted by The Hill on Monday, the rapper argued that it’s time for the first female president.

“I feel like we’re at that stage in life to where we need a perspective other than the male’s train of thought,” Snoop Dogg explained on Bravo the day before. “To have a woman speaking from a global perspective as far as representing America, I’d love to see that. So I’ll be voting Ms. Clinton.”

Snoop Dogg is just the latest hip-hop artist to reveal his support for Clinton, the Democratic front-runner in 2016. Waka Flocka Flame also endorsed Clinton in April. And earlier this month, rapper Ja Rule said he’ll be voting for the former secretary of state.

Ja Rule, however, also praised former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

“I like Hillary. I like Hillary. But, you know, it’s crazy because … I also think Jeb is a good candidate as well,” he said on Fox Business. “But, you know, I don’t — I’m a Democrat, so yeah, so I would vote Hillary.”

Additionally, R&B artist Ne-Yo indicated he’s inclined to support Clinton. And megastar Beyoncé reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser — which Clinton excitedly tweeted about last Friday:

Watch Snoop Dogg explain his support for Clinton below on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live”:

