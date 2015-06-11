Hillary Clinton just posted her first Instagram photo and it's incredibly self-aware

Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton just posted her first Instagram, and it’s both self-aware and patriotic.

The Democratic front-runner posted a picture of a row of red, white and blue pantsuits.

She also captioned the photo “Hard Choices,” the title of her 2014 memoir about her time in the State Department.

Clinton has less than 6,000 followers at the moment, but that number is sure to grow as Instagram users realise that the former Secretary of State is on Instagram.

Her Instagram description reads, “Doting grandmother, among other things. #Hillary2016“

Judging from the comments on the post, it seems Instagram users are #readyforhillary.

