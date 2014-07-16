Hillary Clinton Hinted About Her Run For The Presidency On 'The Daily Show'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Hillary Clinton reacts to host Jon Stewart during a taping of ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ in New York.

Hillary Clinton appeared on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, and was a good sport as host Jon Stewart probed her about plans to run for president in 2016.

After introducing Clinton’s new book, “Hard Choices,” about her four years as secretary of state, Stewart joked: “I think I speak for everyone when I say, no one cares, they just want to know if you’re running for president.”

Clinton teased back: “You know, Jon, I was going to make an announcement, but you kind of spoiled it for me … so I am just going to have to reconsider where I go to do it.”

The former first lady then participated in Stewart’s career aptitude test. When asked if she prefers a home office with corners or without them — presumably referring to a room like the White House Oval Office — Clinton said: “I think the world is so complicated, the fewer corners you can have the better.” The audience went wild.

Watch the full interview below. (Stewart’s comedic inquisition about Clinton’s bid for presidency takes place in the first couples minutes of the interview).

