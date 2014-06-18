Hillary Clinton: I Never Smoked Pot

Hillary Clinton discussed her thoughts on the medicinal and recreational usage of marijuana in a town hall-style interview that aired on CNN Tuesday. She also addressed her past experiences with the drug.

“I didn’t do it when I was young, I’m not going to start now,” Clinton said to Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

On medicinal marijuana, Clinton said she believes more research needs to be done to determine whether it should be legalized, though she acknowledged there have been some “anecdotal” indications it has helped people with medical conditions.

“I think we need to be very clear about the benefits of marijuana use for medicinal purposes. I don’t think we’ve done enough research yet,” Clinton said, adding that it “should be available under appropriate circumstances, but I do think we need more research.”

As far as legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, Clinton said she wants to see how it plays out in Colorado and Washington, the only two states that have tried it so far.

“States are the laboratories of democracy,” said Clinton. “I want to wait and see what the evidence is.”

Clinton’s interview was part of the ongoing media tour following the June 10 release of her book, “Hard Choices.” The tour is widely seen as a prelude to Clinton’s potential 2016 presidential campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.