Hillary Clinton Would Rather Talk About 'House Of Cards' Than Monica Lewinsky

In a new interview with “People” magazine, Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton opened up — sort of.

For example, when it came to the dark political drama “House of Cards,” Clinton excitedly exclaimed that she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, “totally binge-watched the first season.”

Part of the Netflix series’ appeal, she said, was “a little bit of the, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe we can just sit here and do this’ and ‘We’re only going to watch one episode, oh, let’s watch another. OK, well, we have time, we’re not going anywhere, let’s watch a third.’ I know that sounds kind of devoid of content.”

However, Clinton was far less forthcoming when she was asked about Monica Lewinsky, who recently wrote about her affair with Clinton’s husband. Clinton was quoted telling “People” it is time to “move on” from the issue. The magazine pressed and asked Clinton about her reported “narcissistic loony toon” insult of Lewinsky after the affair became public.

“I’m not going to comment on what did and didn’t happen,” Clinton said, adding, “I think everybody needs to look to the future.”

