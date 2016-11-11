A woman in New York stumbled upon Hillary Clinton taking a hike

Hillary Clinton was spotted Thursday while out on a hike in Chappaqua, New York.

Margot Gerster and her daughter posed for a photo with Clinton while the Democratic presidential nominee was out with Bill Clinton.

Bill took the picture, according to a reporter that Gerster spoke to.

Gerster wrote on Facebook after posting the photo, which has since been removed, that she was “heartbroken” following the former secretary of state’s loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election Tuesday.

It was the first time Clinton was seen in public since she conceded the election to Trump on Wednesday.

“I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her. She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk,” Gerster wrote.

Gerster tagged the post with #imstillwithher referencing the #imwithher slogan Clinton’s supporters used during Clinton’s campaign.

Mum taking a hike runs into @HillaryClinton this afternoon (Photo: Margot Gerster) @billclinton took the photo pic.twitter.com/FXQNW6iA0q — Michael Cappetta (@MCappetta) November 10, 2016

