Hillary Clinton Was Viciously Heckled By Egyptian Protestors On Sunday

Egyptian protesters threw water, shoes and tomatoes while shouting “Monica” at U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s staff as they left the U.S. Consulate in Alexandria yesterday, according to Elise Labott of CNN. Clinton met with president Mohamed Morsi as well as Egypt’s military leadership, saying that the U.S. “is not in the business, in Egypt, of choosing winners and losers.”



The Obama Administration has been criticised by the Egyptian people for granting $1.3 billion in annual military aid in March despite the fact that the military-led government failed to meet conditions set by Congress for advancing democracy.

Egypt’s Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) took over control of the government after former president Gen. Hosni Mubarak was ousted in February 2011, and the military leaders promised to hand over control after elections.

But they have been loathe to relinquish power as they made a last-minute power grab before the presidential elections last month that included dissolving the Islamic-led parliament, stripping the president of numerous powers and giving SCAF veto power over the drafting of a new constitution.

Clinton reported told Morsi that the U.S. would work “to support the military’s return to a purely national security role.”

The most shocking heckling came in the form of chants of “Monica,” which referred to the White House intern (Monica Lewinsky) who had an affair with Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton.

