Hillary Clinton dismisses 'paranoid fever dream' health conspiracies: 'Dream on, Donald'

Hillary Clinton dismissed unsubstantiated allegations from Donald Trump and far-right provocateurs about her health in a major Thursday speech addressing the rise of the “alt-right.”

“His latest paranoid fever dream is about my health,” she said. “And all I can say is ‘Donald, dream on.'”

Trump and factions of the conservative news media have suggested Clinton has problems with her health, but the allegations are not supported by any credible evidence.

Trump surrogate and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani recently said everything about Clinton’s health can be found with a simple internet search as a number of Trump allies have made various claims about her medical history.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, retired neurosurgeon and former 2016 presidential hopeful Ben Carson said the pair of “elderly” nominees owe it to the American public to release their current medical records.

Watch Clinton’s comment below:

Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump’s latest “paranoid fever dream is about my health” https://t.co/CZ4BA7mfF6 https://t.co/uOsRlkOsIS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 25, 2016

