Clinton responds to health questions: I feel like the campaign 'has entered an alternate universe'

ABC Hillary Clinton opens a jar of pickles during a taping of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

Hillary Clinton on Monday night laughed off Donald Trump’s attempts to raise questions about her health.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Democratic presidential nominee said recent suggestions by high profile Trump supporters that she may be ill were just a sign of a desperate campaign strategy.

“This has become one of their themes. Here, take my pulse while I’m talking to you. Make sure I’m alive,” Clinton joked.

The former secretary of state added: “I don’t know why they are saying this. On the hand, it’s part of the wacky strategy, just say all these crazy things, and maybe someone will believe you. On the other hand, it makes no sense.”

Clinton joked that while she spent time on the campaign trail talking about issues like prescription drug costs and raising the minimum wage, the questions about her health made her feel that the campaign had “entered an alternate universe.”

“I’m out here talking about all of this, and then I have to step into the alternate reality, and I have to answer questions about whether I’m alive, how much longer will I be alive,” Clinton said.

She quipped: “You have to be prepared for, like, wacky stuff that comes at you. I am drawing on my experience from elementary school.”

While some of Trump’s notable supporters have repeatedly attempted to raise questions about Clinton’s health, the New York Times pointed out that both presidential candidates have been relatively unforthcoming about their health. Clinton, 68, and Trump, 70, have released little information about their health aside from brief statements in 2015 from doctors affirming their physical fitness to campaign.

Watch the video below, via NBC:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.