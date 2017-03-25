HILLARY CLINTON: 'Today was a victory for all Americans'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released a statement in the wake of the American Health Care Act failing on Friday, calling the Republican defeat a “victory for all Americans.”

“Today was a victory for the 24,000 people at risk of losing their health insurance, for seniors, for families battling the quiet epidemic of addiction, for new mums and women everywhere,” Clinton said in a tweeted statement. “Most of all, it’s a victory for anyone who believes affordable health care is a human right.”

She continued: “We cannot forget: This victory happened because people in every corner of our country committed their time and energy to calling their representatives, showing up at town hall meetings, and making their voices heard. The fight isn’t over yet — we will have to push back on future bad ideas and embrace good ones to make health care more affordable — but we are reminded today that there is no substitute for standing up and defending our values.”

GOP leadership pulled its bill to overhaul the US healthcare system from what looked almost certain to be a failed floor vote in the House on Friday, in a blow to President Donald Trump’s agenda and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s leadership of his caucus.

It was pulled after it became clear that Republicans did not have enough votes to pass the bill, which was meant to repeal and replace Obamacare, the law formally known as the Affordable Care Act.

Clinton also tweeted photos from the campaign trail of people who she said would have been negatively affected by the Republican healthcare act:

“Let’s not be distracted,” Clinton concluded. “Let’s continue to stand up, organise, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples’ lives.”

Bob Bryan contributed to this report.

