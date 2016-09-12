Hillary Clinton cancels campaign trip to California after health scare, pneumonia diagnosis

US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has cancelled a leg of her campaign trail after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Democratic candidate abruptly left the New York City September 11 memorial on Sunday after becoming “overheated”, her campaign said.

Her doctor later revealed Clinton had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said. “On Friday, during follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule.” See the doctor’s statement in full here.

After a brief rest in her daughter’s New York apartment following the event, Clinton emerged from the building unassisted, reassuring the crowd that she “felt great”.

Clinton was scheduled to leave for California on Monday morning for a two-day tour that included fundraisers and a speech on the economy.

The incident will be a headache for her team as it follows weeks of conservative news outlets promoting stories suggesting Clinton is secretly battling health issues.

The Clinton campaign has strongly denied such claims, dismissing them as conspiracy theories.

Upon departing the same September 11 service Clinton was at, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he “didn’t know anything about” her health issue.

But as the Washington Post points out:

The issue is that Clinton kept reporters totally in the dark for 90 minutes after her abrupt departure from the 9/11 memorial service for a health-related matter. No reporter was allowed to follow her. (Clinton has resisted a protective pool for coverage because Donald Trump refuses to participate in one.) This is, yet again, the Clinton campaign asking everyone to just trust it. She got overheated! But she’s fine now! Clinton may well be totally fine – and I certainly hope she is. But we are 58 days away from choosing the person who will lead the country for the next four years, and she is one of the two candidates with a real chance of winning. Taking the Clinton team’s word for it on her health – in light of the episode on Sunday morning – is no longer enough. Reasonable people can – and will – have real questions about her health.

