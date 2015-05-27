Hillary Clinton has an official rap nickname

YouTube Jimmy Fallon addresses Hillary Clinton’s rapper endorsements.

Who’s down with HRC?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is getting tons of endorsements from rap stars and her campaign is clearly enjoying the love.

Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, has recently earned the support of rappers 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ja Rule, and Waka Flocka Flame.

So many rap endorsements piled up that comedian Jimmy Fallon gave Clinton a new nickname at the end of last week.

“Thank you Hillary Clinton for getting endorsed for president by several rappers. Which explains your new nickname: ‘Ghostface Hill,'” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show.”

Clinton’s campaign responded to the segment Tuesday with a nickname of their own, “Run HRC,” which is based on the Queens hip-hop group Run DMC, As The New York Times recently noted, the Clinton campaign is attempting to rebrand its candidate with a cooler image.

Here’s the tweet:

And the Fallon segment can be viewed below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.