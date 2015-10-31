Hillary Clinton releases Halloween-themed attack ad against the Republican field

YouTube/Clinton campaign A scene from the ad.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign released a Halloween-themed attack ad on Friday.

“THE FAILED POLICIES FROM THE PAST ARE RISING FROM THE GRAVE,” a narrator dramatically declared in the ad as scary movie scenes appear.

The video quoted former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and others for embracing these “failed policies,” including supply-side economics and opposition to abortion rights.

“Arguments from a generation ago are back to attack women’s health,” the narrator said, which was followed by a scream. “And just when you thought it was safe for the Affordable Care Act.”

