Hillary Clinton releases Halloween-themed attack ad against the Republican field

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign released a Halloween-themed attack ad on Friday.
“THE FAILED POLICIES FROM THE PAST ARE RISING FROM THE GRAVE,” a narrator dramatically declared in the ad as scary movie scenes appear.
The video quoted former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and others for embracing these “failed policies,” including supply-side economics and opposition to abortion rights.
“Arguments from a generation ago are back to attack women’s health,” the narrator said, which was followed by a scream. “And just when you thought it was safe for the Affordable Care Act.”
Watch below:
