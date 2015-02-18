REPORT: Hillary Clinton had a private meeting with Elizabeth Warren

Hillary Clinton reportedly had a sitdown with one of her biggest potential rivals at the end of last year.

According to a story published in the New York Times on Tuesday, Clinton had a meeting “a private, one-on-one meeting” in December 2014 with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). The sitdown reportedly occurred at Clinton’s Washington, DC, home, Whitehaven. Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted on Twitter that Whitehaven “has been the nerve center” for Clinton’s political meetings in the past two years.

Warren, who was elected to the Senate in 2012 has earned a reputation as a fierce progressive who focuses on policing Wall Street. Despite Warren repeatedly denying she will run for president in 2016, many liberal groups are attempting to draft her and she is widely seen as Clinton’s biggest rival in a potential Democratic primary.

The Times, which attributed its report to “a Democratic briefed on the meeting,” described the powwow as an attempt by Clinton to seek Warren’s “favour” and solicit policy ideas.

As usual, spokespeople for Clinton did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting from Business Insider.

