Hillary Clinton Had A Great Reaction To A Heckler With A Bullhorn

A man wearing a suit and wielding a bullhorn gave Hillary Clinton a bit of a surprise on Sunday when he interrupted her speech at an event in San Diego, California.

It was not clear exactly what the man said or why he heckled Clinton, who is widely considered a leading 2016 presidential candidate, but Clinton visibly reacted with shock:

However, Clinton quickly recovered and turned the tables on her heckler. Her speech was about early language development, according to CNN, and after the interruption she made a joke at the heckler’s expense.

“You know there are some people who miss important developmental stages,” Clinton quipped.

Watch the full exchange here.

