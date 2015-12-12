Hillary Clinton is guest-starring on beloved comedy show 'Broad City' and took photos to prove it

Hillary Clinton will be making a campaign stop in “Broad City.”
Comedy Central announced on Friday that the Democratic presidential candidate will be making a guest appearance on the upcoming third season of the network’s acclaimed comedy series. It broke the news via the usual press release but also some photos on social media.
In the first photo, Clinton is flanked by “Broad City” stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.
Just three best friends on the set of @BroadCity season 3! #Hillary2016 ????????♥️ @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/cHQD58Idjd
— Broad City (@broadcity) December 11, 2015
In another, executive producer Amy Poehler takes a selfie with the stars and Clinton.
Crying red white & blue tears.Hanging w/kween @HillaryClinton on the set of season 3! #Hillary2016 #AmyPoehlerSelfie pic.twitter.com/WaFA13uQxS
— Broad City (@broadcity) December 11, 2015
Clinton also posted the following photo:
On the set of @broadcity season 3 with @abbijacobson, @ilazer and Amy! #yas pic.twitter.com/KYOAWDSshK
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2015
Comedy Central didn’t give a description of what Clinton will be doing on the show, but it looks like she won’t have to worry about her welcoming. Glazer tweeted the following:
holy moly. i am changed ✌????️ #Hillary2016 https://t.co/OUYwnAgtHp
— ilana glazer (@ilazer) December 11, 2015
Poehler and Clinton have a long history. On “Parks and Recreation,” Poehler’s character, local government official Leslie Knope, looked up to Clinton. And Clinton is a fan of “Parks and Rec.” Poehler also impersonated Clinton on “Saturday Night Live.”
Season three of “Broad City” premieres Wednesday, February 17, 2016, at 10 p.m.
NOW WATCH: Hillary Clinton’s new Wall Street plan targets big banks and executive bonuses
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.