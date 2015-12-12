Hillary Clinton is guest-starring on beloved comedy show 'Broad City' and took photos to prove it

Hillary Clinton will be making a campaign stop in “Broad City.”

Comedy Central announced on Friday that the Democratic presidential candidate will be making a guest appearance on the upcoming third season of the network’s acclaimed comedy series. It broke the news via the usual press release but also some photos on social media.

In the first photo, Clinton is flanked by “Broad City” stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

In another, executive producer Amy Poehler takes a selfie with the stars and Clinton.

Clinton also posted the following photo:

Comedy Central didn’t give a description of what Clinton will be doing on the show, but it looks like she won’t have to worry about her welcoming. Glazer tweeted the following:

Poehler and Clinton have a long history. On “Parks and Recreation,” Poehler’s character, local government official Leslie Knope, looked up to Clinton. And Clinton is a fan of “Parks and Rec.” Poehler also impersonated Clinton on “Saturday Night Live.”

Season three of “Broad City” premieres Wednesday, February 17, 2016, at 10 p.m.

