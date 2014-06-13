Hillary Clinton Got Into A Heated Argument About Gay Marriage

Hillary Clinton got testy while talking about gay rights during a radio interview Thursday.

The Democratic presidential front-runner was repeatedly pressed about when and why she changed her position to support gay marriage.

“You know, I really — I have to say, I think you being very persistent, but you are playing with my words,” Clinton told NPR’s Terry Gross after several minutes of back-and-forth discussion. “And playing with what is such an important issue.”

“I’m just trying to clarify so I can understand,” Gross said before being interrupted.

“No, I don’t think you are trying to clarify. I think you are trying to say that I used to be opposed [to gay marriage], and now I am in favour, and I did it for political reasons. And that’s just flat wrong. So let me just state what I feel like you are implying and repudiate it. I have a strong record. I have a great commitment to this issue and I am proud of what I’ve done and the progress we’re making,” declared Clinton.

Like Barack Obama, Clinton ran for president in 2008 while opposing same-sex marriage but eventually switched to supporting it.

Listen to the full interview below, via the conservative America Rising PAC.

