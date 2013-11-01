Hillary Clinton Raked In Around $US400,000 Speaking At Goldman Sachs

Hillary Clinton

spoke at two Goldman Sachs events over the past few days, the National Review’s Alec Torres reports.

Clinton takes home about $US200,000 per speech, which apparently is around the going rate for the “formers” of President Obama’s cabinet. From NRO:

Last Thursday, Clinton spoke for the AIMS Alternative Investment Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, a closed event exclusively for Goldman clients. AIMS is an annual conference that explores the latest strategies and products available to financial advisers. At the event, Clinton offered what one attendee described to me as “prepared remarks followed by questions.” On Tuesday, Clinton spoke at the Builders and Innovators Summit, devoted to discussing entrepreneurship and how to help innovators expand and grow their businesses. According to Politico, Clinton conducted a question-and-answer session with Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the subject of her remarks or why Mrs. Clinton in particular was invited to the events.

Well, Goldman can afford it.

Read the full report at the National Review »

