Hillary Clinton had a burrito bowl at Chipotle today

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly took her newly minted presidential campaign to a Chipotle in Ohio on Monday.

According to The New York Times and other outlets, Clinton went inside a Chipotle franchise in the Toledo suburb of Maumee, Ohio, wearing sunglasses. Apparently no one recognised her.

Clinton, who is on a road trip to Iowa after announcing her campaign Sunday, allegedly ordered a chicken burrito bowl, a chicken salad, a Blackberry Izze drink, and a soda. According to ABC news, Clinton also ordered guacamole, which costs extra.

Here’s the security camera footage that captured the visit:

Hillary Clinton goes unnoticed in an Ohio Chipotle http://t.co/oAAx4v2n8e pic.twitter.com/Ic9slSbnGJ

— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) April 13, 2015

President Barack Obama has also been known to frequent Chipotle, though he once caused a minor flap by leaning over the sneeze guard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.