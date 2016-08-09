Hillary Clinton is surging in one of the most reliably red states

As a flood of positive polling news for Hillary Clinton continues to roll in, her standing in one reliably red state is raising some eyebrows.

A second poll in the spread of just a few days showed Clinton with a strong lead in Georgia, a state that has voted for the Democratic nominee for president just once since 1984.

The Monday poll from JMC analytics and polling showed Clinton with a 44% to 37% edge over Republican nominee Donald Trump, with a margin of error of 4 points. That poll comes on the heels of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from the Peach State that showed Clinton with a 44% to 40% lead over Trump, also with a margin of error of 4 points.

In 2012, President Barack Obama lost Georgia by roughly 8 points to Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

The polls came on the heels of a week’s worth of nonstop controversy surrounding the Manhattan billionaire that led to a plummet in a number of polls.

His numbers took a beating amid a feud with a military family that was critical of him at the Democratic National Convention. He has also lately claimed the fall election would be “rigged” against him, expressed more positive feelings toward Russia, and said that he is not ready to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan or Sen. John McCain of Arizona — two of the most prominent Republicans in Washington — in their primary races later this month, although he reversed his position on those endorsements late last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.